Most of the methods we use to wake ourselves in the morning are jarring and unpleasant, but Google Home might be able to help. Starting today, Home supports Gentle Sleep & Wake, a feature that integrates with Philips Hue smart lights. Just tell Google to enable this feature, and you can ease into the day in a more natural way.

As the name implies, Gentle Sleep & Wake works for waking up in the morning as well as going to bed. The lights slowly brighten in the morning to wake you up naturally and fade in the evening to help you shut down. Here are the commands for Google Home.

“Turn on Gentle Wake up" to have your daily morning alarms pair with gradual brightening. Make sure to enable Gentle Wake Up on the same Google Home device you’ll set your alarms on.

"Wake up my lights." You can also say, “Hey Google, wake up my lights in the bedroom at 6:30 a.m.” This will start to gradually brighten your Philips Hue lights at the time that you set and can be set up to 24 hours in advance.

"Sleep my lights." You can also say, “Hey Google, sleep the lights in the living room.” This will gradually start to dim your Philips Hue lights and can be programmed up to 24 hours in advance.

You will, of course, need some Hue lights to utilize this feature. The feature rolls out today in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and India in English only.