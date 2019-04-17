Earlier this year at CES, the first two in-car Google Assistant devices were announced — the JBL Link Drive and the Anker Roav Bolt. Both products are designed to bring Assistant to your car, but Anker's is the first to become widely available. The Roav Bolt is officially available for purchase from Best Buy and Walmart, for the low price of $49.99.

The Roav Bolt connects to your car's cigarette lighter, and outputs audio over an AUX or Bluetooth connection. It can do pretty much everything Assistant on your phone can do, like playing music from streaming services, starting Google Maps navigation, listening to news, and more.

You might be thinking, "Why would I need this when Google Assistant is already on my phone?" The answer is simple: this has a microphone array that can probably hear your voice commands much better than your phone's dinky microphone. There have been plenty of times when I've had to nearly yell "OKAY GOOGLE" for my phone to hear me while driving, thanks to all the ambient noise from inside and outside the car — hopefully this will fix that problem.

Anker's Roav Bolt also functions as a USB charger, capable of pumping out 5V/2.4A per port. I would have liked to see at least one Type-C port with 5V/3A, but that's still better than JBL's upcoming Assistant car device, which only has a single 5V/2.1A port.

You can buy the Roav Bolt starting today from bestbuy.com, physical Best Buy locations, and Walmart.com. Anker says it will eventually be available at physical Target and Walmart stores, as well. We'll have a full review of the device up soon, but my initial impressions are mostly positive.