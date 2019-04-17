The day has finally come. Rejoice, OnePlus 3/3T owners, for Pie is now available for your phone via a Community Beta. OnePlus is asking for feedback and help getting this ready for the prime time (aka stable branch), which means that you can download and install it on your device right now and try it out.
As with all OnePlus updates, here's the changelog for both phones:
- System
- Updated system to Android™ 9 Pie™
- Brand new UI for Android Pie
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.4
- Do Not Disturb mode
- New Do Not Disturb mode with adjustable settings
- New Gaming mode 3.0
- Added text notification mode
- Added notification for 3rd party calls
- Phone
- Deep integration with Google Duo
- Camera
- Integrated Google Lens mode
And there you have it. If you've paid attention to some of the updates for the 5/5T and 6/6T, then you'll be familiar with the new UI. It's pretty snazzy. Not only that, but this update brings Gaming Mode 3.0 if you want to eliminate distractions while playing your favorite titles. The Phone and Camera apps are also getting some new additions, with Duo and Lens integrations, respectively.
I'll provide the downloads in the source links below, so choose the correct file for your phone, head into your Settings -> System Update -> Cog icon. Tap "Local update" and select the file you downloaded, then let your phone do the rest. Reboot and voila, you have Pie. However, according to OnePlus, there is a caveat if you've been running the Open Betas. You'll need to update in recovery mode and it will wipe your data, since you're technically going from Open Beta to Stable. So be sure everything important is backed up before you take the plunge.
It's been a long time coming, but OnePlus delivered. Have fun with Pie!
- Source:
- OnePlus forums,
- OP3 downloads,
- OP3T downloads
Comments