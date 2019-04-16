If you're still in the rooting and custom ROM scene, then you've probably already heard that the Team Win Recovery Project, better known as TWRP, just released v3.3 for most supported devices. There is a nice list of improvements, including a change to how TWRP is installed on some devices. Check it out below.

Merge AOSP 9.0 r3

Use ANDROID_ROOT variable instead of hard coding to /system

Decrypt FBE on 9.0 and metadata decrypt

vold decrypt updates

Support vibration on LED class devices

Metadata decrypt support for Pixel 3

Support rotating the display via build flag

Reboot to EDL mode button

Support MTP on FFS devices

Update FDE decrypt to support keymaster 3 and 4

Detect mkfs.f2fs version to properly format on f2fs partitions

Allow TWRP to use md5 and sha256 checksums for zip installs

TWRP can use /data/cache/recovery and /persist/cache/recovery on AB devices with no cache partition

Switch part of advanced menus in TWRP to use a listbox of options

Use magiskboot to allow repacking boot images for installing TWRP

As with these kinds of projects, there were several individuals involved in making these improvements, so kudos to all of you. While there's a lot of good stuff in there, there are a couple of highlights. First is that TWRP will now have a reboot to Emergency Download (EDL) mode button if you need to unbrick your device (assuming you have the right tools to do so).

Most importantly, however, is the change to how TWRP is installed on devices with A/B partitions — thanks XDA for the quick explainer. From now on, you will see a "install recovery ramdisk" option when booting TWRP that doesn't require a separate installer script. All of this was accomplished thanks to modifications to Magisk's boot image patching (shoutout to topjohnwu for that).

The other things, like changes to decryption, are also welcome. You'll be able to download TWRP 3.3 at the source link below. If your device isn't included yet, give it some time. If you have the official app installed, it should alert you when the new version is available and if your device is compatible (as it stands, my View 10 cannot do this), it can install the update for you.