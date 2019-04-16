Sony's 1000XM3 headphones are arguably the best product at its price point right now. Discounts were sparse in the months following its initial release, but they're starting to go on sale more often now. ProElectronics via Rakuten is currently offering these for $276.21 a pop, around $74 off, with a coupon code.

Having reviewed the 1000XM3, we found that the headphones do indeed live up to the hype. It has a nice design that manages to be as comfortable as it is good-looking, the sound is fantastic, and it has a long-lasting battery that recharges via USB Type-C. I've personally used the Bose QC35 IIs as well, and ended up returning the QCs in favor of Sony's offering.

The Rakuten listing has a list price of $324.95, but the discount is applied with code PRO48 at checkout. You do need to be a Rakuten member to use it, but the account is 100% free. Both silver and black colors are available, and shipping is free. Hit the link below to pick a pair up.