After years of dancing around one another, the monumental legal fight between Apple and Qualcomm final came to a head on Monday as the trial itself began. The culmination of over three years of planning and potentially billions of dollars of damages, this courtroom showdown was set to be the drama of the year, but before it's even really started, it's already over. Apple and Qualcomm have reached a settlement, dropping all ongoing litigation.

As part of the settlement, Apple has agreed to pay Qualcomm an undisclosed sum, entering into a six-year licensing agreement retroactively effective to April 1st, 2019, with a two-year extension option and a "multiyear" chipset supply agreement. That could mean Intel modems won't make it into future Apple devices — paired with Samsung's announcement today of 5nm lithography, I expect Intel's stock will take a solid beating in the coming hours/days.

The precise motivations behind the last-minute settlement are unknown, but odds are that the industry-wide move to 5G played a role. Qualcomm was, realistically speaking, Apple's only choice for modems if it wanted to be part of the 5G party before all the seats were taken. After all, Qualcomm has hardware that's ready, waiting, and fully compatible with the upcoming standards — in devices that are working today, right now — while Intel's still just showing off demos at tradeshows in the hopes consumers might see its hardware land in devices sometime in 2020.

Qualcomm's stock is up substantially at the news.

Whatever the reason behind the settlement, the years-long drama between Apple and Qualcomm is resolved, at least for now. The full press release (which includes almost no details) is just below.