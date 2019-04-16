Back in February, the 0.11.0 update dropped for PUBG Mobile, and it signaled the start of a new crossover event with Resident Evil 2 called Survive Till Dawn. Well, now that two months have passed, update 0.12.0 should be landing sometime today, and it revamps the Survive Till Dawn mode as well as brings along an all-new zombie-filled survival mode called Darkest Night.
With the release of the 0.12.0 update, the Event mode will be replaced by EvoGround, which is where you'll find the new Survive Till Dawn mode. New modes for EvoGround are planned for the future, but for now, you can jump into the Survive Till Dawn mode as a solo or multiplayer experience. It revolves around a nighttime invasion filled with toxic gas and the undead, and it will be your job to survive until an evacuation at sunrise. To find success, you'll have to take advantage of the mode's passive skills to stay alive.
Of course, the 0.12.0 update brings along quite a few more changes besides a new survival mode and a revamp of the Survive Till Dawn mode (that adds new weapons, jumping zombies, zombie dogs, and plenty of gameplay fixes). You can also expect to find a new spectator mode where you can watch matches live, and new crosshair modifications for red-dot, holographic, and 2x/3x scopes. A new social system has been added as well, which allows players to give likes to one another, and if you're interested in the full changelog for the 0.12.0 update, it can be found on the official PUBG Mobile website.
FIGHT FOR SURVIVAL IN PUBG MOBILE’S DARKEST NIGHT MODE, AVAILABLE TODAY
Blockbuster mobile game drops new zombie game mode for free on App Store and Google Play
LOS ANGELES – April 16, 2019 – Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation released the full version 0.12.0 content update today for PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE (PUBG MOBILE). As a key part of the update, players can dive into Darkest Night where they must stay alive until dawn, fighting off zombies. Spectator mode, updates to Survive Till Dawn gameplay and other tweaks are also part of the free update available on the App Store and Google Play.
Darkest Night is an all-new game type where players must spend one night fending off waves of zombie enemies and fight to stay alive. Rather than parachuting in, players are placed randomly on the map to face zombie hordes during each of the three foggy nights. There is no single chicken dinner to earn this time and players may form an alliance to help each other to survive when necessary, unless the alliance decides turns on each other.
In late 2018, Tencent Games, PUBG Corporation and Capcom joined forces to bring the items of Resident Evil 2 into PUBG MOBILE through the terrifying Survive Till Dawn mode. The 0.12.0 update revamps this mode by adding new weapons, jumping zombies, zombie dogs, gameplay fixes and more.
Full details for the 0.12.0 content update include:
· Darkest Night – Players can team up or go solo to survive a night of undead invasion and toxic gas until evacuation at sunrise; This new mode also comes with a passive skill for every player. Understanding these skills will be the key to staying alive in this long night.
· Survive Till Dawn 2 – The PUBG MOBILE x Resident Evil 2 survival game mode is revamped with new gruesome ghouls and never-before-seen ballistic weaponry for even more nightmarish gameplay.
- Stun Grenades now also stun zombies
- Added Liquid Nitrogen Grenades to freeze enemies and reduce their movement speed
- Added jumping zombies and zombie dogs
- Some zombies can now climb over low walls or onto roofs
- Added RPG-7 and Jungle Style Magazines
- Flamethrowers now deal more damage
- M134 handling has been tuned
- Players will gain affixes that grant certain buffs
- Zombies now move slower after being hit by firearms
- Added Survive Till Dawn quick chat messages to Default and Classic voice packs
- Daily missions can now be completed in Survive Till Dawn
· Spectator Mode – Players can observe the action live by spectating the matches of their friends, Crew and Clan members.
· Crosshair Modifications – Red dot, holographic, 2x scope and 3x scopes can be adjusted to different colors, along with multiple shape variations of the red dot reticle.
· Popularity has been added to Spaces – Players can now show their support by giving LIKEs to one another, and become Partners with friends that have 400 Synergy or more. Partners will appear in each other's Spaces.
· Event mode replaced by EvoGround – Survive Till Dawn is now under this mode. And more new modes will be added in the future.
The version 0.12.0 update arrives just weeks after Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation announced the PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2019, the game’s biggest global esports venture ever with over $2.5 million in prize pool earnings. Vivo, the smart phone company, is the official title sponsor of the PMCO 2019, providing smartphones to players and fans during both splits. The Spring Split Global Finals will take place in Germany this July. With more than 200 million downloads and 30 million daily players, PUBG MOBILE continues to grow as one of the world’s most trending mobile games. Stay tuned for more news regarding PUBG MOBILE’s latest updates and emergence into the world of esports.
PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.
