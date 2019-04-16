Previous OnePlus 7 information has all pointed to an almost bezel-free phone with no notch and a mechanical, slide out front-facing camera but we've heard rumors that OnePlus could be launching more than one distinct handset. Leaked OnePlus 7 Pro branding strongly suggests this, and that came with a possible May 14 launch date too.

We're now seeing renders from the ever-reliable @OnLeaks (posted by Pricebaba), based on CAD designs he's managed to obtain, and it shows a standard edition of the upcoming OnePlus 7 with a waterdrop notch similar to the OnePlus 6T. On the back, you'll also notice a dual camera module — the OnePlus 7 Pro is where we'll likely find the triple rear camera setup and pop-up front camera.

At first glance, there's very little difference between this probable OnePlus 7 design and the previous generation OnePlus 6T. You may notice that the rear flash now sits inside the camera bump with the two lenses, but other than that, there's very little to tell them apart. Apparently, the screen will measure only 6.2 inches diagonally, which would make for a smaller device than the 6T with its 6.41-inch display.

The cheaper OnePlus 7 variant is expected to come with a full HD+ AMOLED panel, a Snapdragon 855 SoC, and at least 6GB of RAM. A fully specced OnePlus 7 Pro could offer as much as 10GB of RAM, but we're not yet sure what other internal differences there may be between the two models.