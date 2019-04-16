Google Pay has been able to store things like loyalty cards and coupons for some time, but now the process has been simplified. A new toggle has appeared in the app's settings, letting users choose to automatically add certain items scooped up from Gmail to Google Pay.

To find the option, head to Settings from the side menu in Google Pay, then General. The description mentions "loyalty cards, tickets and offers," which would include things like airline boarding passes and certain coupons.

Items added automatically appear in the Passes tab and are denoted by a little envelope icon. Of course, you'll still be able to add them manually, too. You can pick up the latest version of Google Pay from APK Mirror.