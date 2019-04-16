One of the biggest problems with getting into the smart home game is how expensive individual pieces can be. Even light bulbs, at least from the more well-known brands, can be quite costly. For this reason, deals like this one are definitely worth noting. Best Buy is currently offering a Hue White Ambiance bulb and dimmer switch bundle for a mere $29.99, a savings of $20.

Marked as clearance, the A19 bulb can be customized based on the color, temperature, and brightness of the light. The kit itself can support up to 10 bulbs, which all can be controlled remotely with the Hue app. The dimmer switch itself can be mounted with screws or adhesive, depending on what's best for your home.

Being clearance, I imagine that supplies will be more limited than other sales we've seen. So if you're looking to get started with smart home gear or add to your existing setup, then get to it. The link is below for you to get started.