Amazon's Fire tablets have been commoditized to the point where the average consumer can buy six-packs of them at a bulk discount... and that was 4 years ago. They get the job done and they're very cheap — both are good things — but they could be even cheaper. Best Buy is proving that point today with a one-day sale on the Fire HD 10.

The device has a humble 10.1-inch display at 1920 x 1200, a quad-core MediaTek processor, 2GB of RAM, and cameras on the rear and the front. It runs Amazon's fork of Android, Fire OS, and you can sideload a ton of apps — YouTube, for starters — with a microSD card of up to 256GB in capacity. There's also the Alexa assistant on-board.

Best Buy's offering the tablet in blue, black and red colors plus a yellow option not available at Amazon. The 32GB version is going for $99.99 and the 64GB version is at $139.99 — both prices represent $50 discounts from MSRP. Considering used units worth buying don't often go for less than $100, we're talking about a decent pick-up here. Just remember that this is a "Deal of the Day," so if you do plan on taking one home, remember to check out by the end of today.