Smart speakers are useful in our daily lives: They help us remember things, answer questions we ask them, and can even control our lights and appliances. They're not cheap, though, and since the least expensive Echo speaker typically costs $50, you have to be selective about which rooms to put them in. However, thanks to this deal on a 3-pack bundle, you can get three third-generation Echo Dots for just $70 and enjoy talking to Alexa anywhere in your house.

This is the lowest price the current Echo Dot has ever been, costing less than half its original MSRP. To enjoy this discount, you'll simply have to add three speakers to your cart, and the rebate will automatically be applied upon checkout. Unfortunately, if you have a particularly big house, the discount won't double when purchasing six units, but you should be able to place two separate orders if you need that many. Lastly, Amazon lets you mix and match colors, so that your Echo Dots fit in with your interior design.