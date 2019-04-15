Have you been eying the Huawei P30 or P30 Pro? While you can't officially buy them from Huawei in the US, popular retailer B&H is now accepting pre-orders for the devices, promising delivery from April 29th.

These are unlocked dual-SIM smartphones, which B&H describes as Latin American variants compatible with US LTE bands. You can expect support for T-Mobile & AT&T, but not Verizon or Sprint, thanks to the lack of CDMA. Some recently deployed US bands are missing though, like T-Mobile's band 66 and 71, and AT&T's band 29 and 30. While these aren't crucial for connectivity, it's something to be aware of, especially if your city recently got support for these bands.

The 128GB variant of the P30 is listed for $600, while the 256GB variant of the P30 Pro is listed for $900, undercutting the Galaxy S10 family in pricing. Do note that B&H now collects sales tax in many states (including California), and you get a "Limited 1-Year B&H Warranty" with the phones.

Buying imported devices isn't everyone's cup of tea, but if you've been waiting to experience the impressive zoom and low-light capabilities of the P30 Pro, you could potentially have it in your hands by the end of this month.