Smartphones and portable devices rely more and more on USB charging, and we need those devices to charge as quickly as possible. Luckily TopGreener offers the perfect solution thanks to its high-speed in-wall portable chargers that will quickly and safely energize your devices at the maximum speeds possible. This is why we are glad to announce that AP has teamed up with TopGreener to give away five bundles of charging accessories to ensure that all of your devices always have enough power.

Trio of TopGreener USB power chargers

TopGreener USB chargers use the latest technology to get your devices powered fast, and don’t worry if your device doesn’t use power delivery or Qualcomm Quick Charge. All of TopGreener's chargers use Intellichip technology, which will still power your device at the highest speed allowed without overcharging or overheating.

During this giveaway you can purchase an in-wall USB outlet with an 18W type-c Power Delivery port and a Quick Charge 3.0 USB port on Amazon for 15% off if you use this coupon code ANDRPO15 when checking out, which brings the regular retail price of $39.99 down to $33.99.

Purchase here: In-Wall Outlet with Quick Charge and Power Delivery

You can also snag a Quick Charge 3.0 Power Delivery USB wall charger on Amazon for 15% off, which brings the price down to $18.69, and no coupon is necessary.

Purchase here: Plug-In Quick Charge and PD Charger

TopGreener also offers a USB C wall charger with 18W Power Delivery that's available on Amazon for 10% off, which brings the retail price of $19.95 down to $17.95. No coupon is required, but you'll have to click the coupon checkbox on the Amazon landing page.

Purchase here: Plug-In PD Charger

Win or purchase a two-pack of TopGreener's heavy duty 15amp smart plugs

Winners of this giveaway will also get to try out TopGreener's new heavy duty 15 amp smart plugs, and the best thing about these plugs is that no installation required. All you have to do is plug your appliance into the wall plug, and then download the free TopGreener app. This way you can control and monitor the energy usage of your appliance over a Wi-Fi connection. Heck, you can even activate voice control through your Amazon Alexa or Google Home, if you wish.

Purchase here: 15 amp Smart Plug two-pack

This giveaway will run from Wednesday, April 10th to 11:59pm PT on Monday, April 15th. Five winners will be selected, and each will receive one TopGreener In-Wall Outlet with Quick Charge and Power Delivery, one Plug-In Quick Charge and PD Charger, one Plug-In PD Charger, one two-pack of heavy duty 15 amp smart plugs, one C to C USB cable, and one A to C USB cable. Only United States residents may enter. Good luck everyone!

TopGreener charging accessories

