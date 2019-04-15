Article Contents
Probably one of the least liked days in the U.S., Tax Day 2019 is here, so I hope you're squared away. In other news, we have a new round of app sales for the week to get you started.
Free
Apps
- Hashtags Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- MIDI Voyager Pro $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Shepard Fairey AR - DAMAGED $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Axial Control Paid $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- QR & Barcode Scanner Pro. $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Storage Organizer $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Games
- 2048 Gods' Quest $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- ABC Memory Match $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Balloons Pop PRO $2.19 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Find My Shadow $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fire Free Fall Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Pepoland: TSW - Gansta Life Simulator [Premium] $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Flipzyx $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- The PopCorn $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Tower Builder $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Amazing Taxi Simulator V2 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Buff Knight - Idle RPG Runner $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- I Monster Pro：Dark Dungeon Roguelike RPG Legends $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Subtraction Skill Builders $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Brick Breaker : Evolution RPG (VIP) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cartoon Craft $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Coin Princess VIP: Retro RPG Quest $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Farm and Click - Idle Farming Clicker PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- HEROES OF MAGIC-CARD BATTLE PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Magnet Balls 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stone Of Souls HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Hunt for the Lost Treasure $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- 3D Parallax Wallpaper - Live Backgrounds Ringtones $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- U Launcher Pro-NO ADS $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 5 days
- GX S8 Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Recticons - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Animal Union Icons - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
Sale
Apps
- WiFi Mouse Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 hours
- Tape-a-Talk Pro Voice Recorder $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Segovia Travel Guide $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ultimate EMF Detector Special Edition $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Network Analyzer Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Nostalgia.NES Pro (NES Emulator) $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Super64Pro (N64 Emulator) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- AlmostTI - TI Calc Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Chemistry Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cinderella - An Interactive Fairytale $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cryptomator $9.49 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Filter Calculator PRO (RC, RL, LC, RLC) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PlantSnap Pro - Identify Plants, Flowers & Trees $14.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Photo Studio PRO $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Smokitten - Quit smoking ! $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Percent Calculator $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Fantasy Mosaics 27: Secret Colors $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 hours
- Puzzle Words PRO $2.19 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Deluxe Track&Field $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Tormentum - Dark Sorrow - a Mystery Point & Click $3.99 -> $2.39; Sale ends in 4 days
- Age of Civilizations $2.20 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Alex Hunter: Lord of the Mind $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cruel Games: Red Riding Hood. Hidden Object Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dark Strokes 2.Hidden Object Puzzle Adventure Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Desert of Vice $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Eternal Journey $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Farm Simulator: Hay Tycoon Premium $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Her Story $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mountain Crime: Requital $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Motor Town:Soul of the Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pirate world Ocean break $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Shadow Wolf Mysteries 3 $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Snark Busters: High Society $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Stray Souls: Dollhouse Story. Hidden Object Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tank Army - Fast Fingers Shmup $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Weird Park 3: Final Show. Hidden Object Game. $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Word Master PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CrossWords 10 Pro $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kaori After Story $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Muscle Princess $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 3DCARP $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- 3DCARP2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Demon's Rise $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fairy Knights $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Return to Planet X $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tallowmere $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Belo [substratum] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mono/Art [substratum] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- edge [substratum] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- nineteen [substratum] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- PitchBlack - Substratum Theme For Nougat/Oreo/Pie $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- PitchBlack S - Samsung Substratum Theme Oreo/OneUI $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments