Probably one of the least liked days in the U.S., Tax Day 2019 is here, so I hope you're squared away. In other news, we have a new round of app sales for the week to get you started.

Free

Apps

  1. Hashtags Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. MIDI Voyager Pro $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Shepard Fairey AR - DAMAGED $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Axial Control Paid $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. QR & Barcode Scanner Pro. $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Storage Organizer $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Games

  1. 2048 Gods' Quest $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. ABC Memory Match $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Balloons Pop PRO $2.19 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Find My Shadow $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Fire Free Fall Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Pepoland: TSW - Gansta Life Simulator [Premium] $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Flipzyx $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. The PopCorn $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Tower Builder $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Amazing Taxi Simulator V2 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Buff Knight - Idle RPG Runner $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. I Monster Pro：Dark Dungeon Roguelike RPG Legends $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Subtraction Skill Builders $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Brick Breaker : Evolution RPG (VIP) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Cartoon Craft $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Coin Princess VIP: Retro RPG Quest $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Farm and Click - Idle Farming Clicker PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. HEROES OF MAGIC-CARD BATTLE PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Magnet Balls 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Stone Of Souls HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. The Hunt for the Lost Treasure $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. 3D Parallax Wallpaper - Live Backgrounds Ringtones $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. U Launcher Pro-NO ADS $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. GX S8 Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Recticons - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Animal Union Icons - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day

Sale

Apps

  1. WiFi Mouse Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 hours
  2. Tape-a-Talk Pro Voice Recorder $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Segovia Travel Guide $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Ultimate EMF Detector Special Edition $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Network Analyzer Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Nostalgia.NES Pro (NES Emulator) $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Super64Pro (N64 Emulator) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. AlmostTI - TI Calc Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Chemistry Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Cinderella - An Interactive Fairytale $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Cryptomator $9.49 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Filter Calculator PRO (RC, RL, LC, RLC) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. PlantSnap Pro - Identify Plants, Flowers & Trees $14.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Photo Studio PRO $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Smokitten - Quit smoking ! $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Percent Calculator $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Fantasy Mosaics 27: Secret Colors $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 hours
  2. Puzzle Words PRO $2.19 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Deluxe Track&Field $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Tormentum - Dark Sorrow - a Mystery Point & Click $3.99 -> $2.39; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Age of Civilizations $2.20 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Alex Hunter: Lord of the Mind $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Cruel Games: Red Riding Hood. Hidden Object Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Dark Strokes 2.Hidden Object Puzzle Adventure Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Desert of Vice $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Eternal Journey $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Farm Simulator: Hay Tycoon Premium $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Her Story $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Mountain Crime: Requital $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Motor Town:Soul of the Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Pirate world Ocean break $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Shadow Wolf Mysteries 3 $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Snark Busters: High Society $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Stray Souls: Dollhouse Story. Hidden Object Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. Tank Army - Fast Fingers Shmup $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. Weird Park 3: Final Show. Hidden Object Game. $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  21. Word Master PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  22. ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. CrossWords 10 Pro $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. Kaori After Story $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. Muscle Princess $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. 3DCARP $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. 3DCARP2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. Demon's Rise $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. Fairy Knights $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  31. Return to Planet X $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  32. Tallowmere $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Belo [substratum] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Mono/Art [substratum] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. edge [substratum] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. nineteen [substratum] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. PitchBlack - Substratum Theme For Nougat/Oreo/Pie $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. PitchBlack S - Samsung Substratum Theme Oreo/OneUI $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days