Games

Construction Simulator 3

Construction Simulator 3 is the newest release in Astragon Entertainment's simulation series, and it brings along a new cockpit view as well as a bunch of vehicles and brands. The meat of the gameplay revolves around starting and growing your very own construction firm, and as you progress you'll grow from a small operation constructing starter homes to a monolith in the construction industry building warehouses and skyscrapers.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $22.99

Hexcross

Hexcross is an enjoyable puzzle game that can be played solo or with friends. The goal is to connect lines inside of a hexagon to create an enclosed space for your color. So as the red player, you'll want to combine three lines to form a triangle that contains red. Whoever can do this first wins. It's a simple setup, but it works well, and the music is definitely phenomenal, which really adds a subtle layer of polish to the title.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Photographs - Puzzle Stories

Photographs - Puzzle Stories is a new release from Luca Redwood, the creator of You Must Build a Boat and 10000000. This release relies on a narrative experience, though you can still expect to find more than enough challenging puzzles to keep you entertained. The entire game is split up into five separate sections that tell their own tale, and each chapter contains different puzzles from the last, which keeps things compelling and fresh as you make your way through the game.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Neighbours from Hell: Season 1 - Premium

Neighbours from Hell: Season 1 - Premium is a port of the stealth-based PC game Neighbours from Hell, and it serves as the premium release on Android. If you are unfamiliar with the gameplay, it has you twistedly laying traps against your unsuspecting neighbors. The more mayhem you cause, the better off you will be. In total, there are 14 levels to play through that should last you at least 4 hours of game time.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Neighbours from Hell: Season 2 - Premium

Just like the above listing for Season 1, Neighbours from Hell: Season 2 - Premium is a port of the PC game Neighbours from Hell 2: On Vacation, and it serves as the premium release on Android. This time around, the gameplay will be a bit more difficult than the first entry in the series, since there's a new character in the mix that can easily screw up your trap-laying plans. Season 2 is also a bit shorter than Season 1, clocking in at around 3 hours to complete the game.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

DISTRAINT 2

Distraint 2 continues the puzzle-based psychological horror adventure from the first game in the series. Just like the original title this sequel plays like a point and click adventure game, and of course, it contains a spooky atmosphere. It will be your job to help the protagonist by restoring his hope and helping him to find a purpose in life. Distraint 2 is most definitely a dark puzzle game, but luckily it's also filled with tongue-in-cheek humor that lightens the mood and keeps things entertaining.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Jet’s Bot Builder: Robot Games

Jet’s Bot Builder is themed after the PBS kids show Ready Jet Go. It's a robot building game aimed at children ages six to eight. The goal is to design robots that will help you traverse certain obstacles. The more obstacles you conquer, the more areas you'll get to visit. The idea is that this game will instill STEM concepts into your young'n, though that claim sounds a little dubious for a casual video game themed around a children's TV show.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Rise of the TMNT: Power Up!

Rise of the TMNT comes from Nickelodeon, and it's completely free to play. It's a simple serving game where you have to multitask to create pizza for your four favorite reptiles. As you play, you can earn Pizza Points, which can then be redeemed on the Playmates website for select toys. So really this free game serves as an advertisement of sorts, for the Nickelodeon TV Show and the Playmates toy line.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Eat it Up

Eat it Up is a casual arcade game that's all about eating. You play the part of a frog-like creature with a long tongue. Each stage starts with a bunch of platforms in front of you, and they all contain floating balls. It's your job to eat these balls with your long tongue, but you'll have to watch out for any rotating obstacles because if your tongue touches one, it's game over.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

NOVASNAKE

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to play the arcade game Snake in the real world? Well, if you have, then you're going to want to check out NOVASNAKE, an augmented reality Snake game where you navigate a snake through your real-world surroundings in order to collect pellets and grow your snake's body.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Twist Hit!

Twist Hit is a bright and colorful casual game where you grow the rings on trees to bring back a once thriving forest from the brink. In order to save the forest, all you have to do is hold your finger on the screen to grow each tree ring. The thing is, there are obstacles in your way, and if one of these obstacles touches the lead line to your ring, it's game over. So you'll have to time your taps on the screen so that you can successfully grow each ring and ultimately bring back the entire forest.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Long Tube

Long Tube is a casual arcade game that revolves around timing. Your job is to push a cylindrical tub higher and higher by timing your taps on the screen to coincide with a green line. If you tap at the right moment, the tube will grow, and if you raise the cylinder enough, you'll reach the height limit for the level you're playing and move on to the next stage to repeat the process all over again.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Snaker.io !

Snaker.io is a simple io game from VOODOO that plays just like the majority of snake-based io games on the Play Store. Your job is to grow your snake by eating pellets, and as your snake grows, you'll be able to eat smaller snakes too. The goal is the become the largest snake, which can be tough when every player is vying for the same spot.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

Math Puzzles - Swipe to create equations (offline)

Math Puzzles is an enjoyable math-based game where you are given a number, and it's up to you to create as many equations that result in that number as possible. To do this all you have to do is connect the correct numbers and symbols that surround the given number. There are five difficulty levels to choose from, so no matter your skill level, there are puzzles in this game that should challenge your math-solving skills.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $5.99

BunnyBuns

BunnyBuns revolves around the theme of running a restaurant. Specifically, you'll be tasked with running a pastry shop counter, which means you'll spend much of your time fulfilling your customer's pâtisserie needs. As you advance, you'll unlock new recipes that can then be sold to your customers as meals for even more money.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $6.99

Fiete World - Creative dollhouse for kids 4+

Ahoiii Entertainment offers many games designed for children that are themed around a sailor named Fiete, and the latest release from this studio does not stray from this trend. Fiete World is the newest title from the company, and it serves as an exploration game where players can ride in a pirate ship, fix a tractor, and even save a submarine crew.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $7.99

LegFish

111% is a developer that doesn't stick to any particular genre, and often its games are pretty unique, which isn't all that common of an occurrence on the Play Store. Today's listing of LegFish goes well beyond anything you've ever seen since it's a fish-based dancing rhythm game. By swiping on the screen at just the right moments you can make your fish dance, and once you've mastered a few moves, you'll be able to try for the top spot on the fish-dancing leaderboard.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $11.99

OCO

OCO is a minimal puzzle-platformer with simple tap controls. Each stage contains dots that you need to collect, and as the stage rotates, it will be your job to tap on the screen to jump from platform to platform. The goal is to collect those dots in as few taps as possible, which can be quite challenging, especially towards the end of the game. Luckily, players are free to create and share their own stages, so you shouldn't ever run out of content to play through.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $12.99

Ninja Dude vs Zombies 2 — endless slay 'em all

Ninja Dude vs Zombies 2 is a casual arcade game that will have you furiously throwing ninja stars at an ever-encroaching mob of zombies that are slowly climbing up the tower you're perched on top of. Like most casual games of this kind, you can unlock new weapons and characters to better take on your foes. The game plays similarly to the first release in the series, though a new PvP mode has been added so players can battle their friends.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $19.99

Idle Defender: Tap Retro Shooter

As the months move by it seems like more and more idle games are arriving on the Play Store. I suppose this makes sense since this style of game is easy to play, which makes the genre suitable for touchscreens. Idle Defender: Tap Retro Shooter is a new idle tapping game themed around the action of a top-down shoot 'em up.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $29.99

Factory Inc.

Factory Inc. is yet another idle game, and it revolves around running a manufacturing business. It'll be up to you to hire competent employees, upgrade your machines, and ultimately earn as much money as possible.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $89.99

Disc Pool Carrom

Disc Pool Carrom is a competitive multiplayer board game themed after the South-Asian tabletop game Carrom. Much like pool, your job is to shoot all of your carrom men into the board's pockets. Whoever clears their carrom men first wins the game.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Pocket Cowboys: Wild West Standoff

Pocket Cowboys: Wild West Standoff is a strategy game themed around cowboy shootouts. It's described as a real-time PvP game. Each player gets to choose their action at the same time, and once those choices are made, they unfold in real-time. The thing is, you'll have to guess your opponent's movements when you choose your move, or else you may just miss your shot to take down your opponent.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

FULL METAL MONSTERS

Full Metal Monsters is a 5v5 MOBA that stars a bunch of dinosaurs. There are three types of monsters to choose from, plenty of gameplay modes, and a large variety of weapons. The game still has a few rough edges compared to similar mobile releases, but it's shaping up nicely.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2019

MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2019 is the latest version in Glu's mobile baseball game series, and you can expect an updated roster along with a bunch of questionable subscription plans. While I have no idea why anyone would ever pay for a subscription for anything from Glu, I suppose this monetization model is now the norm for many mobile sports games.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Block Fortress: Empires

Block Fortress: Empires is the latest entry in the popular voxel-based tower defense franchise. You'll get to create your own customizable character, build a home from over 200 blocks, and then it'll be time to set up your defenses by picking from a variety of turrets, robotic soldiers, and traps. The game is still in testing, hence the "unreleased" moniker. You may run into a few bugs.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

True Surf

When I was a kid, I loved nothing more than playing the surfing portion of California Games on my Atari Lynx. Even the NES version was pretty good for the time, and often I'll revisit these games through an emulator to get my fix. This is why I was excited to take a look at True Surf, a brand-new surfing game from the creators of True Skate. It's a free-to-play release that contains some very questionable monetization through a subscription plan, but at least the gameplay can be enjoyed without sinking any money into the title.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $104.99

Pinatamasters

Pinatamasters is a lighthearted arcade game where you get to smack and shoot piñatas to collect the precious coins contained within. These coins can then be used to purchase all manner of equipable weapons that will help you in your task of destroying as many piñatas as possible.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $114.99

AFK Arena

And the idle games just keep on coming. AFK Arena is an idle RPG that been labeled as a game that will play itself when you are away from your phone. This way you are always improving, even if you aren't actually playing the game. There are plenty of heroes to collect, a bunch of rewards to earn, and you are free to play at your own pace, so at least there are a few upsides.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $299.99

WTF Game Of The Week

Slav Armada

Leave it to Artem to dig up such a monumental WTF release as Slav Armada. You get to command your very own private army of dancing Slavs. You recruit these dancers by plying them with vodka as you tap on the screen to make them gyrate. Of course, the only song to dance to is a remix of the State Anthem of the Soviet Union, which really brings the whole cockamamy theme together. So if you're into Balto-Slavic linguistic groups, drinking tons of vodka, and boogying the night away like our dear leader at AP, you're going to have to give this WTF idle tapper a try.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

