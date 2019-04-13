It's been two years since Android O introduced adaptive icons, and many apps and developers have yet to get with the program. You look at your homescreen and app drawer and realize that even though you're using a circular or square or teardrop mask, some apps keep whatever icon shape they wanted. Until recently, Spotify was one of those. Now the app is rolling out an adaptive icon and it's... exactly what we don't want.

Spotify has the kind of logo that lends itself well to any icon mask. All the developers had to do is keep everything green, no matter the shape, and those three signature black arcs in the middle. Kind of like WhatsApp does with its icon, or Google Keep, Duo, Messages, or even Instagram, Pocket Casts, Pushbullet, and many others, by using their differentiating color as the background and keeping their logo in the middle.

But no. Spotify had to keep its circular icon centered and put it on a plate. Except that instead of using a white background, it's black. In line with Spotify's color scheme but completely out of place on Android, where very few apps use a black background.

Spotify, you had one job! (Image credit)

And the result is what you see above. The icon is indeed "adaptive" now, but with a black circle around a green circle. Better yet, if you have a dark wallpaper, the black contour becomes nearly invisible, so the icon looks tiny compared to other apps.

This new icon has been showing up for a week for some users, a bit less for others. It's a server-side change though, so many of us don't have it even though we're on the latest beta. Let's hope that means Spotify is still testing this and could potentially change it. I'm fine with the non-adaptive icon in the meantime.