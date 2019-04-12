Qualcomm has been building laptop processors for a while now, designed for always-on Windows 10 ultraportables. Now that an ARM version of Windows 10 is widely available and works with Snapdragon processors, the gates have opened for porting the operating system to smartphones. @NTAuthority on Twitter already demoed Windows 10 on a Pixel 3 XL, but now they have ported it to the OnePlus 6T.

In a series of tweets and replies, NTAuthority showed off the touchscreen working, with many applications (including Google Chrome) fully functional. The most impressive demo was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 running on the phone, using Windows' built-in x86 emulation compatibility layer.

A little clip of the 6T I wanted to upload the other day. Don't mind the rotation, video editing capabilities on phones are horrible and I don't have any encoding tools on PC at hand. pic.twitter.com/vu6RQuJmzz — NTAuthority (@NTAuthority) April 3, 2019

Watch out for the most 'why would you even think of doing this' crossover gameplay video combining WoA with a modification for a formerly-popular FPS series, running live in XTA + Adreno drivers. pic.twitter.com/zBR6FcqPQl — NTAuthority (@NTAuthority) April 8, 2019

It's always fun to see operating systems running on devices they weren't intended to run on. That might just be me, though — I had a lot of fun a few years ago running Windows 95 on a Samsung Gear Live.