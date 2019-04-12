Article Contents
It's the end of another week, and we're in the final days before taxes are due here in the U.S. Today's list of app sales has a couple of goodies, so check those out in bold below.
Free
Apps
- Camera 4K Pro - Perfect, Selfie, Video, Photo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
Games
- Scalak $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Zombie City Defense 2 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Siege $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Fall of Reich - WW2 Allied Siege $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Planar Conquest - 4X turn based strategy $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Tiny Defense 2 - Mini Robot Wars $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Broken Words PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Blossom Clicker VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dividing Fractions $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fourth grade Math skills - Division $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pet Defense VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Simple small space shooting game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku : Cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap tap cartoonist - Cartoon999 (VIP) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Angel Fish: Super VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Devil Twins: Super VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Doors & Rooms: Perfect Escape $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- English Riddles Guessing Game PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Laser Labyrinth $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Retro Pixel Climb $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stickman Legends: Shadow War Offline Fighting Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- The House $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- VectorScapes - Wallpaper Pack $1.25 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- O Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
Sale
Apps
- M1 Touch Pro $59.99 -> $27.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Notification blocker & history (pro) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Solar Walk - Planetarium 3D: Explore Outer Space $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Learn Java Pro $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- LiquidPlayer Pro - music,equalizer,mp3,radio,3D $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Organic Chemistry Flash Cards $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ray Financial Calculator Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Geometry Calculator $3.95 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Lost Lands:Dinosaur Hunter $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Touchless Notifications Pro - Spring Sale! $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- GeoExpert - Spain Geography $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Plant Identifier $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ReactionLab 2 - Particle Sandbox $2.77 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Darkness and Flame 2 (full) $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fishing Odyssey $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Lost Lands 4 (Full) $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- New York Mysteries 2 (Full) $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Aporkalypse - Pigs of Doom $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Arithmagic - Math Wizard Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dead Rain : New zombie virus $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math Effect Full $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mental Hospital III HD $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mental Hospital IV HD $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Million Onion Hotel $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Peace, Death! $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spelling Gaps PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Wordies PRO $2.19 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wake the Cat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Word Search Unlimited PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bleentoro Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Data Defense $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Draw Rider 2 Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gold Rush! Anniversary $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- NBA 2K19 $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Last Dream (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Live Wallpapers & Backgrounds WALLOOP PRIME $9.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Solid , Ai & gradient Wallpapers Maker (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- MiX UI - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Outline Icons 2.0 - Icon Pack - SALE! $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Vlyaricons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- X Launcher Prime: With OS Style Theme & No Ads $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
