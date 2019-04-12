Sharing your desktop is common, especially during business meetings. However, there are times when you'd like to show your phone's screen to the person you're talking to. This can be particularly useful when speaking to someone who's helping you solve an issue on your handset. Unfortunately, most devices don't have a built-in screen sharing option, and only a handful of messaging apps let you do that seamlessly. Thankfully, Skype is bringing the feature to Android and iOS, making screen sharing across platforms easier.

The app's insider build adds a Share screen option in the call menu so you can broadcast your screen to colleagues, friends, or family. Other popular messaging apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, or even Google's Duo lack such a feature, which means Skype is now one of the most convenient ways to broadcast your screen. Of course, there are plenty of other options to do so, but I can't think of any that is widely used, lets you place calls, and is free. In addition, Skype's cross-platform availability means you can also share your screen with people using iOS, MacOS, or Windows, which makes it even more relevant.

Before becoming broadly available, the feature is only available in the app's preview build. You can try it out in version 8.43.76.38, which you can download from APK Mirror. It's a shame Google still isn't letting you do that with Duo, especially when you know it's gaining in popularity.