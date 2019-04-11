After years of renders and speculation, Samsung finally unveiled the Galaxy Fold to the world around a month ago. We had already known that the phone would officially debut on April 26th, but Samsung will be allowing early adopters willing to cough up the nearly $2,000 MSRP to reserve one tomorrow, April 12th.

Reservations will be placeable tomorrow on Samsung.com. We're not sure if this is a pre-order that will require a payment of some sort, or if it'll just hold your place in line and email you when the phone is ready to ship. But let's be real; how many people are going to drop two large on a phone in an unproven form factor?

T-Mobile also published some Galaxy Fold news of its own. The phone will be purchasable online on April 25th at 9pm PT and in "select" stores on April 26th. The magenta carrier is also throwing in some neat freebies: Galaxy Buds and a carbon fiber case. We're not sure at this time if other carriers will be offering the same bonuses.