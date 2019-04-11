LineageOS is one of the most popular custom Android ROMs around, with somewhere around two million active installations. Since the last time we covered the project, nine more phones have been updated to the Android 9 Pie branch, and the Nvidia Shield Tablet has made a comeback.

First, here are all the phones updated from LineageOS 15.1 (based on Android 8.1) to LineageOS 16 (based on Android 9):

Xiaomi Mi 5s (capricorn)

Xiaomi Mi 5 (gemini)

Xiaomi Mi MIX (lithium)

Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus (natrium)

Xiaomi Mi Note 2 (scorpio)

LG G2 (AT&T) (d800)

LG G2 (T-Mobile) (d801)

LG G2 (International) (d802)

LG G2 (Canadian) (d803)

In addition, the project is re-adding support for the Nvidia Shield Tablet (shieldtablet). It was originally released in 2014, and ended up being Nvidia's last portable Android device. LineageOS dropped support for it earlier this year, along with all other devices still on the Nougat (LOS 14.1) branch. The tablet has now been updated to LineageOS 15 Oreo, though builds aren't available quite yet.