Whether you're thinking of buying a smart speaker to control your appliances or want to add more to your existing infrastructure, smart plugs are one of the easiest ways to do so. However, decent ones tend to be pricey and cheap ones can be risky to use with electrical products. Thankfully, this bundle on TP-Link's Wi-Fi smart plugs has dropped to just $22 instead of $50, which is less than half the initial price.

The plugs work with both Alexa and Assistant, and can also be controlled using the Kasa app. Like most ones on the market, they can be scheduled to automatically turn your devices on and off while you're away, as well as monitor energy consumption. Plus, thanks to their 15A maximum load and 1800W wattage, you'll be able to use these plugs with larger appliances, such as fans and portable heaters. Lastly, buyers have positively reviewed the product, praising their reliability and ease of use.

The only drawback is their design, which is rather bulky and will block neighboring sockets on the wall. If that's not a roadblock for you, you have until midnight EST to enjoy this rebate.