Even though Google Pay is already available from around 2,000 banks and credit unions in the United States, the support list somehow just keeps growing. This time around, there have been 15 new additions since our last update late last month.
Here's the list:
- American State Bank & Trust Company
- Commercial Bank
- Community First Bank of Indiana
- First National Bank of Paragould
- Generations Bank (AR)
- Generations Bank (NY)
- Greensboro Municipal Federal Credit Union
- Harvard State Bank
- Heartland State Bank
- Minnesota National Bank
- People's Bank of Commerce
- PrimeWay Federal Credit Union
- Spring Bank
- Tampa State Bank
- Walden Savings Bank
- Zellco Federal Credit Union
The more eagle-eyed amongst you may have noticed that there are actually 16 bullet points, even though only we've stated that only 15 banks/credit unions have been added. This discrepancy is because there was previously only one "Generations Bank" on the list, but it turns out that there are two completely unrelated US banks with the same name — one in Arkansas, and one in New York. We're assuming that one of the two is new, though it is possible that Google simply chose to split them off for clarity's sake. Nonetheless, if you use either Generations Bank, rest assured that Google Pay does support yours.
Google Pay's been delivering some interesting functionality lately, like the new ability for users in India to directly invest in gold, but even the option to go full Scrooge McDuck won't get in the way of the service's incessant drive to pick up support for new financial institutions. Yesterday we checked out what was happening on the global scene, and today our focus is back on the US, as Google Pay picks up support for 10 more banks:
- Ascend Federal Credit Union
- Big Bend Banks, N.A.
- California Credit Union
- Capital City Bank
- Clackamas Federal Credit Union
- Greater Nevada Credit Union
- Homestead Bank
- LGE Community Credit Union
- PBK Bank, Inc. (US-Stanford, KY)
- Wheelhouse Credit Union
