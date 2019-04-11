Welcome to the latest entry in our Bonus Round series, wherein we tell you all about the new Android games of the day that we couldn't get to during our regular news rounds. Consider this a quick update for the dedicated gamers who can't wait for our weekly roundups, and don't want to wade through a whole day's worth of news just to get their pixelated fix. Today we've got a brand-new puzzle game from the creator of You Must Build a Boat, a pixel-based roguelike all about thievery, a lighthearted casual game where you use a frog's tongue to pick up objects, a ridiculously enjoyable rhythm game about dancing fish, a minimal puzzle-platformer with its own stage creation tool, and a surfing game from the creator of True Skate. Without further ado:

Photographs - Puzzle Stories

Photographs - Puzzle Stories is a new release from Luca Redwood, the creator of You Must Build a Boat and 10000000. This release relies on a narrative experience, though you can still expect to find more than enough challenging puzzles to keep you entertained. The entire game is split up into five separate sections that tell their own tale, and each chapter contains different puzzles from the last, which keeps things compelling and fresh as you make your way through the game.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Tiny Klepto

Tiny Klepto is an enjoyable roguelike adventure game where you get to put your thieving skills to the test. In order to prove you're the best burglar in the city, you'll have to break into every house that you can. As you advance, new districts will unlock, and eventually, you'll make your way to a big score at the town's History Museum.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Eat it Up

Eat it Up is a casual arcade game that's all about eating. You play the part of a frog-like creature with a long tongue. There will be many platforms in front of you, and they all contain floating balls. It's your job to eat these balls, but you'll have to watch out for any rotating obstacles because if your tongue touches one, it's game over.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

LegFish

111% is a developer that doesn't stick to any particular genre, and often its games are pretty unique, which isn't all that common on the Play Store. Today's listing of LegFish goes well beyond anything you've ever seen, as it's a fish-based dancing rhythm game. By swiping on the screen at the right moments you can make your fish dance, and once you've mastered a few moves, you'll be able to try for the top spot on the fish-dancing leaderboard.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $11.99

OCO

OCO is a minimal puzzle-platformer with simple tap controls. Each stage contains dots that you need to collect, and as the stage rotates, it will be your job to tap on the screen to jump from platform to platform. The goal is to collect those dots in as few taps as possible, which can be quite challenging, especially towards the end of the game. Luckily players are free to create and share their own stages, so you won't ever run out of content to play through.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $12.99

True Surf

When I was a kid, I loved nothing more than playing the surfing portion of California Games on my Atari Lynx. Even the NES version was pretty good for the time, and often I'll revisit these games through an emulator to get my fix. This is why I was excited to take a look at True Surf, a brand-new surfing game from the creators of True Skate. It's a free-to-play release that contains some very questionable monetization through a subscription plan, but at least the gameplay can still be enjoyed without sinking any money into the title.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $104.99

Be sure to check out our gaming coverage since the last Bonus Round: