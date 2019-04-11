Chromebooks are everywhere nowadays it seems, with many options to fit most needs. If you're a fan of larger laptops with those bigger screens, but don't want to pay much, then you may want to consider this deal. Amazon is currently offering the Asus C523NA 15.6" Chromebook for the low price of $209.99.

For many, the main draw will be the 15.6" display, even though it's a mere 768p. Not ideal, but the C523NA is a budget Chromebook after all. Other specs include an Intel Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. None of this is surprising considering the $269.99 MSRP.

Cheap, big laptops have their appeal, so if you want to get one for yourself, a family member, or friend, you can get started at the buy link below.