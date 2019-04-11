NEW YORK (April 11, 2019) – Acer today introduced two new premium Acer Chromebook lines,

the Acer Chromebook 715 and Acer Chromebook 714, designed to help employees work in the

cloud more securely and efficiently. Both new Acer Chromebooks have a premium all-aluminum

chassis that delivers military-grade (U.S. MIL-STD 810G1) durability, as well as an integrated

fingerprint reader, and Citrix Ready Certification.

In addition, both new Acer Chromebooks give cloud workers the productivity-boosting features

that will help them work more efficiently, including Full HD displays and up to 8th Gen Intel®

CoreTM processors for exceptional mobile performance, and up to 12 hours of battery life2.

“The addition of a premium durable chassis and integrated fingerprint reader onto the latest

Acer Chromebooks enhances the security and reliability of these devices,” said James Lin,

General Manager, Notebooks, IT Product Business, Acer Inc. “Employees of all types — whether

in a corporate office, small business, or an educational setting — need reliable, powerful PCs

that help protect their data, perform well, and look great. These new Acer Chromebooks fit that

bill.”

Premium Protection: Durable Aluminum Design, Fingerprint Reader

The new Acer Chromebook 715 and Acer Chromebook 714 both feature a durable, all-aluminum,

impact-resistant chassis that looks great on a front desk for customer-facing settings, as well as

on the road with employees making client visits or sales calls. The reinforced design delivers

military-grade protection (U.S. MIL-STD 810G compliant1) so it can handle drops from up to 48

inches (122 cm) and can withstand up to 132 pounds (60 kg) of downward force. The anodized

aluminum chassis stands up to daily wear and tear, resists dents and bending, and wards off

dings, chips and corrosion to maintain the high-end look and feel.

The Corning® Gorilla® Glass touchpad allows smooth navigation through apps, websites and

projects. Plus, the touchpad features click-anywhere functionality and is also scratch- and

moisture-resistant.

For further protection, the Acer Chromebook 715 and Acer Chromebook 714 feature an

integrated fingerprint reader conveniently placed next to the keyboard. Ideal for shared

environments, the fingerprint reader gives employees a quick and secure way to unlock the

device and share with co-workers.

Citrix Ready certified, the new Acer Chromebooks are fully compatible with Citrix solutions that

enhance business mobility, networking, and cloud platforms.

Acer Chromebook 715 – The First Chromebook with a Numeric Keypad for Easy Input

The new Acer Chromebook 715 is the first Acer Chromebook on the market to include a

dedicated numeric keypad. The large display provides ample room for the keypad, which gives

cloud workers in retail, finance, and service fields — as well as in science, technology,

engineering and math (STEM) — an efficient way to input data. In addition, the Acer

Chromebook 715 has a backlit keyboard so productivity can continue in low-light conditions.

The 15.6-inch IPS3 display allows viewing of multiple apps and tabs in vibrant Full HD 1920x1080

resolution. The Acer Chromebook 715 comes in both touch-screen and standard display options.

Acer Chromebook 714 Features 14-inch Narrow-Bezel Display

Employees working remotely will appreciate the Acer Chromebook 714’s compact design and

immersive 14-inch Full HD display. The slim bezels measure as little as 6.18 mm (0.24 inches) to

reduce the overall footprint and keep the focus on the clear and vibrant visuals. Like the Acer

Chromebook 715, the Acer Chromebook 714 has IPS3 technology and comes in touch-screen and

standard non-touch options.

All-Day Battery Life and Enhanced Performance

The new Acer Chromebook 715 and Acer Chromebook 714 deliver industry-leading battery2 life

of up to 12 hours, so they can be used for a full day of productivity on the road or in customer-

facing environments. Both can be powered by a range of processors, including the 8th Gen Intel

Core i5 and Core i3 processors as well as Intel® Celeron® and Intel® Pentium® Gold options.

Staying Connected

The new Acer Chromebooks have a USB 3.1 Type-C port on each side so they can be connected

to devices and charged from the side that’s most convenient. The ports can be used for quick

data transfers, connecting to an external display, and for charging other devices. Both new Acer

Chromebooks also have a USB 3.0 port and a MicroSD card reader.

The Acer Chromebook 715 and Acer Chromebook 714 provide fast and reliable Dual Band

Wireless-AC 802.11ac/a/b/g/n 2x2, while Bluetooth 4.2 delivers a convenient connection to

peripherals.

The optional Acer USB-Type-C Dock can be connected via a single cable to the new Acer

Chromebook 715 and 714, easily transforming them into powerful workstations that can connect

to external displays, printers, and more. This convenient and compact dock enables high-speed

video, audio, and data transfers, and keeps the front desk or work area clutter-free.

Chrome OS Speed, Simplicity, and Security

The new Acer Chromebooks work well with Google’s Chrome Enterprise solution that helps

businesses manage devices at scale. Ideal for a range of business environments including those

where employees share devices and are mobile — such as in health care and retail — Chrome

Enterprise helps create a secure and productive environment for cloud-based workers.

IT departments will appreciate the comprehensive, integrated security coverage that is part of

Chrome Enterprise. IT administrators will find it easy to control updates, configure apps, utilize

extensions and policies, and more with web-based management4 that makes the new Acer

Chromebooks easy to deploy and manage increasing their uptime and reducing their total cost of

ownership (TCO).

Customers will have access to the latest Chrome apps and millions of Android apps for

productivity, connectivity, services, and more. Both the new Acer Chromebook 715 and Acer

Chromebook 714 fully support Android apps via Google Play.

The new Acer Chromebooks are not only easy to use, but also easy to share among employees,

students, and others. Logging onto a Google account allows access to Gmail, Google Docs, apps,

extensions, bookmarks, and more. Chromebooks run on Google’s Chrome OS platform, which

automatically updates and uses multiple levels of security to guard against ever-changing online

threats.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Chromebook 715 will be available with 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 SDRAM and either 32GB,

64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage. It will be available in North America in July, starting at USD

499; and in EMEA in June in the approved Chrome OS territories, starting at EUR 599.

The Acer Chromebook 714 will be available with 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 SDRAM and either 32GB,

64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage. It will be available in North America in July, starting at USD

499; and in EMEA in June in the approved Chrome OS territories, starting at EUR 549.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To find out about availability,

product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office or

retailer via www.acer.com.

The new Acer Chromebook 715 and Acer Chromebook 714 were unveiled today at the [email protected]

press event held in New York, where the company announced a range of new devices and

solutions for gamers, creators, families, students and professionals. For more information, visit

www.acer.com/nextatacer.