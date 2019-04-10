YouTube TV started out at $34.99/month, though the price was raised to $39.99/month not long after. Google tends to grandfather early subscribers into their lower prices, like with Play Music and YouTube Premium, but that's not the case here. Even the earliest of subscribers will soon be required to pay the new $49.99/month fee.

A $10-15 jump in price is pretty substantial, but there is quite a bit of new stuff included with the upped fee. YouTube TV now includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, Travel Channel, and Motor Trend. OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network will be added later in the year, and EPIX is available now for an extra fee.

The $49.99 price is live today for new subscribers, and Apple subscribers will have to pay $5 extra on top of that. Existing subscribers will have their subscriptions increased to this price in their next billing cycle after May 13th.