Net neutrality is still an important topic here in the US and if you've been following the news around it, then you probably heard about the Save the Internet Act getting halfway to law, passing the House of Representatives in a 232-190 vote.

Last month when Speaker Pelosi announced the bill, I have to admit I was a bit skeptical that it'd go anywhere, but here we are. From the looks of the things, the bill made it through relatively unchanged, save for a few minor amendments. However, as the EFF points out, there was a final piece at the end that mentions ISPs would still be able to block "illegal" content.

Now the Save the Internet Act moves onto the Senate, so we'll hopefully know more about its fate soon. If you feel strongly about this issue, then contact your Senator and let them know that you want them to sponsor this bill.