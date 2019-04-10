RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ – April 10, 2019–Samsung Electronics America, Inc.announced that the Galaxy Tab S5e, Samsung’s thinnest 10.5” tablet, and the Galaxy Tab A 10.1, built for the household, will be available for purchase later this month. Whether you are looking for entertainment, multi-tasking and the best Galaxy features with the ultra-light Galaxy Tab S5e, or to consume your favorite content with the family or while on the go with the Galaxy Tab A 10.1, Samsung has you covered at a price point that fits your budget.

“At Samsung, we believe consumers deserve devices that are perfectly suited for their needs, whether it’s home entertainment, portability, or smart connectivity,” said Alanna Cotton, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Samsung Electronics America. “That’s why we are thrilled to introduce these tablets to our robust product portfolio, because each one offers premium features, unique designs to meet specific consumer demands.”

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

The Galaxy Tab S5e brings quality features in Samsung’s thinnest 10.5” tablet frame yet. Its 5.5mm wide, and only weighs 400g, making it ultraportable and comes in a range of modern colors including Black, Silver and Gold. The 10.5” Edge to Edge Display, narrower bezels and Super AMOLED screen allows you to experience content in outstanding detail. The Tab S5e’s gorgeous visuals are perfectly complemented with rich, stunning sound thanks to its quad speakers, which incorporate auto rotate stereo technology for powerful audio that adapts to how you’re holding the tablet, whether in portrait or landscape.

In addition to its Book Cover keyboard that can be purchased separately for handling quick tasks, the Tab S5e also has smart connectivity that can be used to manage and control your household through SmartThings[1]with just a few clicks. Or, you can use the new Bixby 2.0[2]and control them with just the sound of your voice. And with call and message continuity,[3]you can answer a call or reply to a message directly from your tablet, even if you left your phone at home.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1

The portable Galaxy Tab A 10.1 brings the best in display, design, and long-lasting battery[4]to offer a first-rate, engaging entertainment experience, from anywhere with Wi-Fi.

Offering an immersive experience,the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 has a widescreen display for enjoying your favorite content. Minimal bezels keep the footprint of the tablet small, and its compact form factor makes it easy to carry and comfortable to hold.And with a dual speaker system powered by Dolby Atmos®, the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 will deliver 3D sound for a more dynamic, realistic watching experience.

Designed for the household,the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 comes preloaded with a library of curated educational content for kids through Samsung Kids[5]—all customizable and controllable by parents. With the Family Share feature, your family can also easily share their Gallery, Calendar, Samsung Notes, and reminders across devices connected to the same family group.

Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e will be available starting at $399.99, and the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 will be available starting at $229.99, beginning April 26 at Samsung.com and major retailers

Consumers who pre-order the Galaxy Tab S5e on Samsung.com starting April 12, 2019 through April 25, 2019 are eligible to receive a free Samsung SmartThings Hub.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Product Specifications

DISPLAY 10.5” WQXGA (2560x1600) sAMOLED CHIPSET 64bit Octa-core processor (2x2.0 GHz & 6x1.7 GHz) MEMORY / STORAGE 4GB + 64GB or 6GB + 128GB, microSD up to 512GB CAMERA Rear: 13MP

Front: 8MP PORT USB3.1 (Type C), POGO

Type-C headset connector Provided SENSORS Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, RGB Light Sensor WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz, VHT80, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.0 GPS GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo DIMENSION, WEIGHT 245.0 x 160.0 x 5.5mm, 400g BATTERY 7,040mAh, Fast Charging OS/UPGRADE Android Pie 9.0 ACCESSORIES Book cover Keyboard, POGO Charging Dock, Slim cover, Book cover (not included) VIDEO Recording: UHD 4K (3840x2160) @ 30fps Playback: UHD 4K (3840x2160) @ 30fps AUDIO 4 speakers sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos®

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 Product Specifications

DISPLAY 10.1” WUXGA (1920x1200) LCD CHIPSET Lassen O+ (Octa: Dual 1.8GHz + Hexa 1.6GHz) MEMORY / STORAGE 2GB + 32GB, 3GB + 64GB, 3GB + 128GB

microSD up to 512GB CAMERA Rear: 8MP

Front: 5MP PORT USB2.0 (Type C)

3.5mm Stereo SENSORS Accelerometer WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz, VHT80, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.0 GPS GPS, Glonass, Galileo DIMENSION, WEIGHT 245.2(H) x 149.4(W) x 7.5(D) (mm) 470g BATTERY 6150 mAh OS/UPGRADE Android Pie 9.0 ACCESSORIES Book Cover (sold separately) VIDEO Recording: FHD (1920x1080) @ 30fps

Playback: UHD 4K (3840x2160) @ 30fps AUDIO 2 speakers, Dolby Atmos®

*All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

[1] SmartThings Hub should be installed to connect and control devices through the SmartThings app on the Tab S5e.

[2] Bixby 2.0 will be supported via MR and released in a later software update in 2019.

[3] Call & Message Continuity functionality will be available in the US starting April 26, 2019 on T Mobile, Sprint and US Cellular networks and requires a compatible smartphone. Data charges may apply. Call & Message Continuity feature must be activated in Settings>Connection.

[4] Battery life may vary depending on usage and settings.

[5] Requires a Samsung Kids subscription, starting at $7.99 per month.