We didn't have a deals list for you on Monday (it was a slow weekend), but we're back at it with some real heavy hitters this afternoon. Today you'll find discounts on all kinds of cool stuff, including the HP's well-equipped Chromebook x360, Chromecast, and Amazon Echo Input.



HP Chromebook x360: $449 ($150 off)

HP Chromebook x360 — $449, $150 off (Best Buy)

The Chromebook x360 has been down to this price a couple of times before, but it's such a nice package for the money, it's still worth discussing. Your 449 clams will get you a convertible form factor with a touchscreen, plus an Intel Core i3 processor paired with eight gigabytes of RAM. It's a handsome device, too, with aluminum construction and a nice white-and-gray color scheme. It has not only two USB-C ports, but a full-size USB port for your older accessories, plus a microSD card slot for storage expansion. It's a good device for $599 — and a great one for $449.

Chromecast: $30 ($5 off)

Chromecast — $30, $5 off (Target)

You know all about Chromecast, I'm sure, so I'll be brief here: it's usually $35, but it's on sale for $5 off at Target right now (add it to your cart to see the price). For $30, it's firmly in impulse buy territory. Grab a couple and stick 'em wherever you have a free HDMI port.

Amazon Echo Input: $20 ($15 off)

Amazon Echo Input — $20, $15 off (Amazon)

Speaking of Chromecast, Amazon's Echo Input is functionally similar to the now-defunct Chromecast Audio, but with the additional perk of turning whatever speaker you connect it to into a full-fledged Echo device, complete with microphones to hear your commands. It's been down to $20 before, but it's still an excellent price for such a convenient device.

Fire Kids Edition Tablets: $70–$160 ($30–$40 off)

Fire 7 Kids Edition – $69.99, $30 off (Amazon)

– $69.99, $30 off (Amazon) Fire HD 8 Kids Edition – $99.99, $30 off (Amazon)

– $99.99, $30 off (Amazon) Fire HD 10 Kids Edition – $159.99, $140 off (Amazon)

Kids are clumsy. It's not their fault, but their little hands just don't work very well yet. Amazon's Kids Edition Fire tablets are purpose-built with that clumsiness in mind, featuring colorful, padded cases. If your little one spills a drink on it or drops it in the pool or something and it stops working within two years of purchase, Amazon will actually take it back and send you a new one, no questions asked. The seven-, eight-, and 10-inch variants are all on sale right now, up to $40 off.

Anker SoundCore Pro+ Bluetooth speaker : $75 ($18 off)

Anker SoundCore Pro+ Bluetooth speaker – $74.99 with on-page coupon, $18 off (Amazon)

Anker makes some solid wireless audio products in its SoundCore line, and the Pro+ Bluetooth speaker is among the biggest and best. It features NFC pairing for easy setup, and it's IPX4-rated — which means you probably shouldn't drop it in the pool, but it'll survive splashes or light rain just fine. Normally $89.99, there's currently a coupon on its Amazon listing that'll knock $18 off your bill. Not a bad deal for a speaker two-thirds of customers have rated five stars.

Aukey wireless charging pad : $11 ($6 off)

Aukey Qi wireless charging pad – $11 with coupon, $6 off (Amazon)

I never gave it much thought, but since I started using wireless charging last year, I've become something of a fanatic. If you're like me and want a wireless charger in every room, this Aukey number will help you pad out your collection without breaking the bank. Normally $17, you can grab it for just $11 by entering coupon code W4G55XO8 at checkout. It comes with a USB cable, not no wall wart — paired with the right one, though, it'll deliver up to 10 watts.