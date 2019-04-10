JBL's huge and waterproof Bluetooth speaker, the Boombox, is currently on sale over on Amazon for $342.58. This beast is meant for those who want a powerful, portable way to listen to music, something that can withstand a lot of punishment. Even from just looking at it, the Boombox looks like it fits that bill.

Sporting a massive 20,000mAh battery, JBL claims that the Boombox can go for 24 hours "without missing a beat." Being IPX7 rated, it can handle even the craziest parties, regardless of weather, and still push out hefty bass to keep things going.

You can find the Boombox on sale over on B&H and from JBL directly, but it's a bit more at about $360, so Amazon offering it for $343 is the better deal. Buy link is below if you're interested.