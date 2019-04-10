Not to be outdone by the spring sale from Amazon that we took a look a yesterday, the Google Store is running a promotion in the UK right now that sees many of its Home products heavily discounted. Most of the prices are as good as on Black Friday weekend, but the £100 off the Home Max is even better. It's not just Google's own hardware either, as a selection of Nest cameras and thermostats are also on offer.

The deals are good until April 26 at 7.59am BST, so unless stocks run out, you've got a bit of time to decide. Check out the full list below.

Google

  • Home Mini — £29 (save £20)
    • Matches the Black Friday price.
  • Home — £69 (save £60)
    • Cheapest I've ever seen it.
  • Home Max — £299 (save £100)
    • Equals the lowest price I've seen.
  • Home Hub — £99 (save £40)
    • Matches the Black Friday price.
  • Google Wifi
    • 1-pack — £99 (save £30)
    • 2-pack — £189 (save £40)
    • 3-pack — £279 (save £50)
  • Pixelbook 128GB — £949 (save £50)

Nest

  • Thanks:
  • Andrew