Not to be outdone by the spring sale from Amazon that we took a look a yesterday, the Google Store is running a promotion in the UK right now that sees many of its Home products heavily discounted. Most of the prices are as good as on Black Friday weekend, but the £100 off the Home Max is even better. It's not just Google's own hardware either, as a selection of Nest cameras and thermostats are also on offer.

The deals are good until April 26 at 7.59am BST, so unless stocks run out, you've got a bit of time to decide. Check out the full list below.

Google

Nest