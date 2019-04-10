Not to be outdone by the spring sale from Amazon that we took a look a yesterday, the Google Store is running a promotion in the UK right now that sees many of its Home products heavily discounted. Most of the prices are as good as on Black Friday weekend, but the £100 off the Home Max is even better. It's not just Google's own hardware either, as a selection of Nest cameras and thermostats are also on offer.
The deals are good until April 26 at 7.59am BST, so unless stocks run out, you've got a bit of time to decide. Check out the full list below.
- Home Mini — £29 (save £20)
- Matches the Black Friday price.
- Home — £69 (save £60)
- Cheapest I've ever seen it.
- Home Max — £299 (save £100)
- Equals the lowest price I've seen.
- Home Hub — £99 (save £40)
- Matches the Black Friday price.
- Google Wifi
- 1-pack — £99 (save £30)
- 2-pack — £189 (save £40)
- 3-pack — £279 (save £50)
- Pixelbook 128GB — £949 (save £50)
Nest
- Nest Cam Indoor — £129 (save £30)
- Nest Cam Outdoor — £149 (save £30)
- Nest Hello Video Doorbell — £199 (save £30)
- Nest Cam IQ 2-pack — £528 (save £70)
- Nest Learning Thermostat — £179 (save £40)
- Nest Thermostat E — £149 (save £50)
- Nest Protect — £89 (save £20)
