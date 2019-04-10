Despite Google Pay already supporting around 2,000 banks and credit unions in the US and not nearly as many internationally, US support continues to grow at a pace greater than all other countries combined. Since we last posted about international Google Pay additions last month, nine banks in ten countries are now on the supported list.

A list is probably the easiest way to parse all this, so here goes:

Australia Health Professionals Bank

Belgium Bunq

Czech Republic Fio banka, a.s.

Ireland Bunq

Japan you me

Norway OBOS Banken

Russia CB EURO-ASIAN INVESTMENT BANK LLC PJSC ROSBANK Vozrozhdenie Bank

Slovakia Fio banka, a.s. pobočka zahraničnej banky

Spain Bunq

Sweden Klarna



Bunq, a Dutch mobile bank, was already on the list last month with France and Germany, but it now works with Google Pay in Belgium, Ireland, and Spain as well. Russia gained the most of any country, with three new banks. Fio banka is on the list for both the Czech Republic and Slovakia, though one has a longer name.

