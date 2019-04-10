Most new phones from all the big names have hardware that's good enough for Google's ARCore applications. To help us all keep track of which devices are officially certified by Google, its developer site maintains a handy list. We then keep track of said list so you don't have to — aren't we nice — and we've spotted the addition of five new phones in recent days, including one that's not even out yet.
The list of new club members is as follows:
- Huawei P30
- Huawei P30 Pro
- Moto One Vision
- Samsung Galaxy A30
- Samsung Galaxy A50
So it's no surprise to see Huawei and Samsung's latest devices added to the list, but what the hell is the Moto One Vision? According to this leak from TigerMobiles, it's Lenovo/Motorola's follow up to the Moto One which will be dubbed the P40 in China. Not the most exciting imminent phone release, but a least it'll have ARCore support.
It's not like they were ever at any risk of not supporting ARCore, but Google has updated its documentation to confirm compatibility with the Samsung Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+.
Samsung's latest addition to the Galaxy S10 family may not be widely available just yet, but the new GS10 5G made its debut in South Korea last week. Just like the rest of its S10 brethren, we were prepared to take its ARCore support for granted, but Google has still gone ahead and added the phone to its compatibility list.
