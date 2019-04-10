



Most new phones from all the big names have hardware that's good enough for Google's ARCore applications. To help us all keep track of which devices are officially certified by Google, its developer site maintains a handy list. We then keep track of said list so you don't have to — aren't we nice — and we've spotted the addition of five new phones in recent days, including one that's not even out yet.

The list of new club members is as follows:

Huawei P30

Huawei P30 Pro

Moto One Vision

Samsung Galaxy A30

Samsung Galaxy A50

So it's no surprise to see Huawei and Samsung's latest devices added to the list, but what the hell is the Moto One Vision? According to this leak from TigerMobiles, it's Lenovo/Motorola's follow up to the Moto One which will be dubbed the P40 in China. Not the most exciting imminent phone release, but a least it'll have ARCore support.