April keeps trucking along and we've come to another Wednesday. That means it's time for another round of app sales. Today's list features Reigns: Game of Thrones, which you can find in bold below.

Free

Apps

  1. Solar System Encyclopedia : 3D Universe Astronomy $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. TTS Timer Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Protector - Parental control & Child lock $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Games

  1. Swingman star $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. God of Attack VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Sword Warriors: Heroes Fight - Epic Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Real Farming Simulator 2018 Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Add and subtract fractions - 5th grade math skills $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Darkland $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. FASTAR VIP - Shooting Star Rhythm Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. First grade Math - Addition $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Grow Spaceship VIP - Galaxy Battle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Hero Evolution : VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Tower of Infinity VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. AngL $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Cashknight ( Duo Event Version ) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Math Shot Add and Subtract within 20 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Sudoku (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Learn Mandarin - HSK 1 Hero $8.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. ORBB $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Quizio PRO: Quiz game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Lanting Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Red $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Reminder Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Fluid Simulation - Trippy Sandbox Experience $2.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Cosmic Music Player - Mp3 Player, Audio Player $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  4. Ray Watermark - Watermark with QR, Logo, Text $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. XperienceLog - Aircraft Maintance Engineer Logbook $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Weather Forecast Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Natural Soccer - Fun Arcade Football Game $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
  2. Monster RPG 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Third grade Math - Division $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. INTO THE ABYSS $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Reigns: Game of Thrones $3.99 -> $2.79; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Knots Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Wave 3D $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Wave $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. P Icon Pack for Pixel $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days