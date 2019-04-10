If you've been looking to pick up a Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL for cheap this week, you might not have been pleased with the offers from some of the safer retail options out there. The Google Store had $200 discounts on the phones as recently as a couple weeks ago. Well, it's Amazon to the rescue as it has put its name behind a batch of refurbished, unlocked units and you may be able to snatch one for as low as $450.

Let's clear up what's going on with these refurbs here: under the Amazon Renewed program, an approved third party does the refurbishing work. The devices may be packaged in generic boxes with generic accessories. Amazon itself acts as the single point for customer service and guarantees a 90-day window for customers to replace or return the device if it isn't delivered in proper working condition.

With those terms out of the way, let's talk availability:

Renewed Pixel 3 units are only available in the 64GB size with the Not Pink color priced the lowest at $450. Other colors are available at higher prices.

64GB Pixel 3 XL refurbs are available in Just Black at $520. Again, other colors are available.

There are 128GB Pixel 3 XL devices on sale, too, but only in Just Black for $597.

In all these cases, you're saving at least $300 from Google's MSRP and $200 off the discounted prices B&H is offering as of press time. We've also tracked 128GB Pixel 3 XL refurbs as low as $520 during a Woot flash deal, but that's long gone. So, for the moment, we're going to have to take our deals where we can get them.