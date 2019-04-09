We know Oppo best as the sister company of OnePlus, with both manufacturers often sharing the same hardware across their products. That's not fair since Oppo is innovating a lot lately, especially in the camera sector. We even had the chance to test its prototype 10x optical zoom camera at MWC back in February. Then, in March, the company revealed in a flashy but meaningless video that it's working on a new device called Reno, scheduled to be released on April 24. Now, we've gathered more evidence from this device's specs in a full leak over at vopmart.com. It's sporting a 5x optical zoom camera, a sliding mechanism, and a ToF (Time-of-Flight) camera.

The phone has been leaking for a few weeks now already, but over the last couple of days, the evidence grew stronger, so we have a pretty good idea of what the phone will look like. Yesterday, three pictures surfaced on Slashleaks, and soon enough we found even more at IndiaShopps. Neither knew much more about the phone than its physical size and the fact that it's sporting a zoom camera.

Source: IndiaShopps

Over at vopmart.com, much more information has popped up. The online shop has a full listing for the device, including its specs and four colors: black, pink, turquoise blue, and purple.

The device will be sold in at least two variants: an 8GB RAM version with 256GB of storage and another one with 6GB RAM and 128 or 256GB storage. It supposedly has a Snapdragon 855 with a 7nm chip, Android Pie, and a 4000mAh battery with Oppo's extra fast 50W charging capabilities. The almost bezel-less AMOLED screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a diagonal size of 6.6 inches.

Reno's back sports three cameras: an f/1.8, 1/2" 48MP primary sensor, the 5x optical zoom periscope sensor with 20MP and f/2.6, and a ToF 3D camera without any further specifications, which is probably an aid for bokeh-effect photos. The front camera has a 16MP lens and f/2.0, 1/3.1". Since we can't see it in the form of a notch or a display cutout, and other leaks pointed towards a pop-up mechanism, we assume that that's where the camera is hidden. Overall, this lineup looks promising for good pictures, especially since zoom objectives are basically the last differentiator between smartphones and point-and-shoot cameras

There are some small differences between the leaks and the supposedly final images from the shop. Most notably, the bottom camera on the back is much smaller, and the bezels appear to be slightly bigger than in the leaked pictures. Other than that, the renders were pretty accurate.

All variants are listed for preorder at vopmart for $9,999.80, though that is definitely is a placeholder number, so we'll have to wait until the device is official to know the real price.