Nest was the first smart thermostat company to hit the streets, and it's still the best in the biz. Its most recent offering in its Learning Thermostat collection, the third-generation model, is currently available from Rakuten via Altatac for $172.51 with a coupon code. This is even lower than Black Friday pricing.

The Nest Thermostat 3rd gen first debuted nearly four years ago, but it's still the best smart thermostat on the market. The redesign brought with it a larger screen, a feature called Farsight that lights the display up when you walk into the room, and more temperature sensors to make it more accurate than ever. It also looks nice and integrates perfectly with Google's ecosystem. There's a lot to like here.

Altatac is offering the 3rd gen Thermostat on Rakuten for $202.95, but code SAVE15 brings it down to $172.51. Shipping is free. It's available in black, white, stainless steel, and copper finishes.