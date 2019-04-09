If you've been thinking about expanding your Google Wifi network but didn't want to cough up the extra $129 for one, you're in luck. Google appears to have permanently dropped the price of a single unit to $99, which is $30 less than before. The 3-pack also appears to have been re-priced to $259.

Google Wifi first debuted around two and a half years ago, so it's definitely getting up there in age for a tech product. It still works fine in spite of its age, though given the price drop, we wouldn't be surprised to see a refresh in the near future.

These new prices appear to be effective at all major retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, and Target (out of stock). You can check Google Shopping for a full list of the retailers it's now $99 at. The $259 price for the 3-pack has been around for some time, and it's not anything worth pointing out, so you may want to wait for a deal on that if you want the whole setup.