Amazon.co.uk announces The Spring Sale – eight days of deals on everything from Easter treats and spring cleaning essentials to Amazon devices and must-have electronics

The Amazon.co.uk Spring Sale will run from 8th to 15th April with great offers for the home, garden and more

Great deals available during the biggest ever Spring Sale include Echo Dot for £29.99 (was £49.99), all-new Kindle Paperwhite for £99.99 (was £119.99), Fitbit Alta HR Tracker for £79.99 (was £109.99) & Char-Broil Performance Series Barbecue for £299.99 (was £449.99)

Small businesses and emerging brands including artisans and sellers on Launchpad and Amazon Handmade will offer a great range of deals in the Spring Sale

LONDON – 8th April, 2019 – Today, Amazon.co.uk announces its biggest ever Spring Sale event: eight days of spring deals with great savings on thousands of must-have essentials to celebrate spring and get ready for the summer. The Amazon.co.uk Spring Sale Store will be open from 00:01am on Monday 8th until 23:59 on Monday 15th April. Customers will find deals organised by seasonal themes, including Spring Cleaning, Garden, Easter and DIY, making shopping the sale even more convenient.

There will be a range of ‘Deals of the Day’ available in several must-have categories every day throughout the period as well as thousands of ‘Lightning Deals’ - products available at a discount, in limited quantities, for a short period of time - introduced throughout the sale. New deals will become available as often as every five minutes.

Customers can also shop deals using the Amazon App, designed to make shopping even easier. In the App, customers can set Watch-a-Deal alerts so they never miss a favourite deal, track where their parcels are in seconds, and use camera search to quickly find the items they want by pointing and scanning an item or barcode.

Amazon Prime members, including customers enjoying a free Amazon Prime 30-day trial, will have an exclusive 30-minute early access period to all Lightning Deals. Amazon’s ultra-fast delivery service, Prime Now, will also offer special Spring deals, including an ‘April Showers!’ offer of 20% off selected shower products and 50% off Easter cards and gift wrap, delivered in two hour delivery windows or within 60 minutes in selected postcodes. Additionally, Prime members trying out AmazonFresh, the grocery service perfect for the weekly shop can save up to 30% on their first order.

Emerging, innovative businesses and artisans selling on Launchpad and Handmade are offering a wide variety of deals this Spring, providing customers with an even broader selection of great offers, including hand crafted and personalised Easter gifts and innovative new spring gadgets.

Amazon customers can also take advantage of money-saving deals on Amazon devices, including Amazon Echo products, Fire devices and Kindle, as well as on smart home tech.

