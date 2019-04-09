Phone deals just keep popping up. Take this one, for instance — Amazon is currently offering the Prime Exclusive 64GB/4GB Moto G6 for the low price of $179.99, a substantial $120 off. That's pretty good.

Obviously, a caveat for some of you here is that this is the Prime Exclusive model, meaning that it comes with Amazon apps preinstalled. For some, that's not a big deal, but keep it in mind. This is one of the best deals on a Moto G6 yet, beating the one we posted last week and even the last Prime Exclusive discount (which was on the 32GB/3GB variant).

If you want to know more about the G6, be sure to check out our review here. Otherwise, if you're in need of a cheap new phone and can deal with the Prime Exclusive stuff, then you can get started via the buy link below. All three color options are available for this price at time of writing.