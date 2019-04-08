If you are looking for a 100% wire-free and weatherproof outdoor security camera that's compatible with solar panels, then look no further than the Argus 2 Security Camera and Solar Panel Power Supply from Reolink. Not only is this camera and solar charger pack the perfect solution for your home surveillance, but the wireless design of the camera guarantees installation will be a breeze. This is why we are excited to announce that Reolink has launched a Spring Sale on all of its security cameras, and in celebration of this even Reolink has teamed up with AP to giveaway four Argus 2 Security Cameras and Solar Panels.

The Reolink Argus 2 comes equipped with a micro USB connector on the battery, supports up to 64GB SD card, has an IP65 weatherproof rating, a PIR motion sensor, and supports 1080p Starlight Color Night Vision. You place the security camera wherever you like, thanks to its 2.4GHz wireless design, and its waterproof design ensures that it will continue to function, even in the worst of weather. Of course, the best feature of this security camera is that it comes with Reolink's weatherproof Solar Panel Power Supply, which means you won't ever have to worry about charging the camera manually.

The Reolink Argus 2 Security Camera and Solar Panel Power Supply are currently on sale for 10% off the regular retail price of $127.99, which brings the cost down to $115.19, all thanks to Reolink's generous Spring Sale. Plus, if you'd like to take another 5% off, all you have to do is use this coupon code apreo5off when checking out on the Reolink store, this way you can save a total of 15% off of the regular retail price. The 5% coupon is also good for use on any product on the Reolink store, and you can find more details about the Reolink Spring Sale right here.

Purchase: Reolink Argus 2 Security Camera and Solar Panel

This giveaway will run from Monday, April 8th to 11:59pm PT on Wednesday, April 10th. Four winners will be selected, and each will receive one Reolink Argus 2 Security Camera and Solar Panel. The contest is open to the US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Poland, Hungary, Belgium, Luxembourg, Denmark, the Netherlands, Finland, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Czech, Bulgaria, Estonia, Greece, Lithuania, Latvia, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Croatia, Malta, Austria, Cyprus, Norway, Switzerland, Serbia, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Turkey. Good luck everyone!

Reolink Argus 2 Security Cameras and Solar Panels giveaway

