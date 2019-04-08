Thanks to messaging platforms like Viber, calling and texting across the world is a breeze and doesn't cost a dime. However, there are circumstances when people need to call or text you with an actual phone without relying on an Internet connection. For instance, if you live abroad, it would be easier for your grandma to give you a ring with her old-fashioned landline. A local number can also be handy to confirm a booking, or even let your foreign clients dial you in more easily. For all these occasions, you previously had to go through the hassle of using an app to get a virtual line or buy a local number. Thanks to Viber's new Local Number feature, you'll get a number for people to reach you using traditional phones.

The company's new functionality gives you a British, American, or Canadian number to receive calls and SMS directly in Viber. There aren't any limitations on the number of incoming communications, but the feature is restricted to inbound calls and texts.



With regards to pricing, the first 10,000 subscribers will benefit from a lifetime $1.99/month fee for each line. Otherwise, the standard monthly fee is $4.99, with both plans being cancelable anytime. Also, there are no limitations on how many numbers you can buy or geographical requirements to get a line.

I think this is a great move from Viber, but not being able to place calls or send messages can be a dealbreaker for many, especially when other solutions like Google Voice, Talkatone, and onoff let you use your virtual number as an actual line. Lastly, although the company has promised support for more nations, the current offering is quite limited, especially when you compare it to the 33 countries onoff supports.