Thanks to messaging platforms like Viber, calling and texting across the world is a breeze and doesn't cost a dime. However, there are circumstances when people need to call or text you with an actual phone without relying on an Internet connection. For instance, if you live abroad, it would be easier for your grandma to give you a ring with her old-fashioned landline. A local number can also be handy to confirm a booking, or even let your foreign clients dial you in more easily. For all these occasions, you previously had to go through the hassle of using an app to get a virtual line or buy a local number. Thanks to Viber's new Local Number feature, you'll get a number for people to reach you using traditional phones.
The company's new functionality gives you a British, American, or Canadian number to receive calls and SMS directly in Viber. There aren't any limitations on the number of incoming communications, but the feature is restricted to inbound calls and texts.
With regards to pricing, the first 10,000 subscribers will benefit from a lifetime $1.99/month fee for each line. Otherwise, the standard monthly fee is $4.99, with both plans being cancelable anytime. Also, there are no limitations on how many numbers you can buy or geographical requirements to get a line.
I think this is a great move from Viber, but not being able to place calls or send messages can be a dealbreaker for many, especially when other solutions like Google Voice, Talkatone, and onoff let you use your virtual number as an actual line. Lastly, although the company has promised support for more nations, the current offering is quite limited, especially when you compare it to the 33 countries onoff supports.
Press Release
SAN FRANCISCO — April 8, 2019 — Viber, one of the world’s leading messaging platforms, announces the launch of its Viber Local Number subscription service. This new feature enables users to own a local phone number, so anyone outside of the Viber platform can call or send SMS messages to this number at local rates with no roaming costs for the user receiver, wherever they are located.
International entrepreneurs can provide their clients with a local business number and be contacted freely no matter where they may be in the world. Frequent travelers can truly “live like a local” by giving a local number out in their current destination to make reservations, book tours, or other travel expenses. Expats and travelers can leave a local phone number to their contacts to be reachable at no cost while they are away.
Viber Local Number is available globally, first offering the option to own local phone numbers in the UK, U.S., and Canada with more countries expected to be added in the near future. Through their Viber Local Number, users can receive unlimited incoming calls and SMS messages.
To celebrate the launch, Viber is offering the first 10,000 new subscribers an introductory pricing of $1.99/month for life. Standard pricing will take effect following the completion of the limited introduction pricing at $4.99/ month, which can be canceled every month at no cost.
To get their Viber Local Number now, users can open the Viber app’s “More” screen and be local instantly.
“The new Viber Local Number enriches our users in a way that makes Viber the most powerful communication app out there,” says Viber CEO, Djamel Agaoua. “We are excited to offer people new ways to be closer and more relevant to what matters and is important to them. From expats who need a local phone number that connects them back home, to global business owners who want overseas clients to feel they are located nearby, this new feature gives them a local presence no matter where they are.”
