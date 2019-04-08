



In two days, smartphone fans in Korea will spend up to roughly $1,400 to purchase the Galaxy S10 5G. Samsung's 5G flagship will be the first meaningful push for 5G phones in many countries, but the only thing we knew about its path to the United States was that it would first come to Verizon sometime before summer. That was until leaks blogger Evan Blass tweeted out a cryptic message today.

S10.5G.VZW.05.16 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 3, 2019

From what we're able to infer, Blass is suggesting that Verizon will make the Galaxy S10 5G available at some level on May 16 — we aren't firm on if that will be for sales or pre-orders, but don't doubt that this will be a major milestone for the device.

The S10 5G is the largest of the S10 series with a 6.7-inch display, a triple rear camera system with time-of-flight sensor, and a class-leading 4,500mAh battery — a massive arsenal when put up against Motorola's Moto Z3 and its accompanying 5G Moto Mod, also on Verizon.

That said, Motorola's hardware costs $480 right now, and while Samsung has yet to announce U.S. pricing for the Galaxy S10 5G, it's safe to presume that Samsung shoppers will be paying more than twice that.