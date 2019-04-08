There are numerous options for automating your digital life, but there's one fewer today. Stringify, which was purchased by Comcast in 2017, is closing its virtual doors in June. The company isn't technically shutting down, but it will focus on developing technology as part of Comcast. That means no more consumer automation app or service.

Stringify had a lot in common with IFTTT, but it supported more complex and powerful automations with its flowchart-style interface. Nothing changed immediately when Stringify announced the Comcast acquisition in 2017, but now it seems clear Comcast was more interested in the company's underlying technology than running a consumer-facing automation platform.

The Stringify app will vanish from the Play Store today, but it will continue working through the end of June. Comcast will delete all user data in the app when it disables the service at that time. Stringify suggests former users look to IFTTT, Yonomi, and WebCore as possible alternatives.