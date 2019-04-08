Samsung's annual Galaxy S release has included multiple devices in recent years, but the Galaxy Note has been monolithic. According to a report from ETNews, the Note 10 could take some lessons from the Galaxy S10. Samsung may release four different models, two 4G LTE and two 5G.

According to sources, Samsung has plans for 6.28-inch and 6.75-inch Note 10 variants with LTE. The smaller of the two comes with three rear cameras, and the larger one gets four. The 5G versions will be very similar but with the addition of Qualcomm X50 modems, and (presumably) several design tweaks to accommodate the added antennas.

Previous rumors have suggested that these phones will have no physical buttons, but the new report doesn't mention that. There's plenty of time to speculate and hope for more leaks before the phone comes out. ETNews says that we'll see the Note 10 unveiled on August 8th.