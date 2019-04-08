IKEA and Sonos shine a new light on sound

Sound is a powerful mood booster, as important to the atmosphere at home as any rug, or art piece, or sofa. Setting out to make great sound available for everyone, IKEA and Sonos now present the first products in the SYMFONISK range – one being our loudest table lamp ever.

There is sound, and there is light. Two hugely important elements for creating the right mood around the home. Flip a light switch and a dark, static space becomes a place where you want to hang out – turn up the volume and a grey Monday turns into a great one. So, what better way to start the collaboration than by merging the two? With SYMFONISK table lamp with WiFi speaker, IKEA and Sonos have created a great sounding, great looking piece of furniture that blends into the home in a new way, making it easier to furnish with sound.

“We knew from the start that we wanted to challenge the traditional high-tech aesthetics. The lamp-speaker partly springs from the idea of the fireplace – one single piece that spreads warm light as well as sound”, says Iina Vuorivirta, one of the designers of SYMFONISK lamp-speaker at IKEA of Sweden.

While IKEA stands for the home furnishing knowledge and the design direction, Sonos has contributed with their profound sound skills.

“Our design had to be 100% true to the quality Sonos stands for, without any compromises. At the same time, we wanted to create something completely new”, says Iina Vuorivirta.

Tad Toulis, Vice President of Design at Sonos says “Sound is a powerful part of our identity – whether it’s hearing your baby’s laughter or listening to that 80s hit your mom loved, it is a deeply emotional part of all our lives.”

“This partnership has always been about our two companies’ shared passion, values and knowledge. IKEA and Sonos recognize the importance of great sound and its potential to positively affect life at home for the many people. We set out to create products neither of us would or could develop independently. To this end, since music and light are both instrumental in creating a sense of place, we developed a product that can deliver both – the SYMFONISK lamp speaker”, says Tad Toulis.

For IKEA, the sound venture is part of a bigger journey towards smarter homes that started with a wireless charging range in 2015 and that keeps progressing, one step at a time.

“Creating atmosphere and convenience are central in the creation of the IKEA Home Smart concept, and the SYMFONISK range are perfectly designed with that in mind. IKEA is always looking for ideas that improve life at home. By integrating technology with home furnishing products and solutions we can do that in an even better way”, says Björn Block, Business Leader for IKEA Home Smart at IKEA of Sweden.

Welcome to join us playing around with sound and light at Salone del Mobile at Torneria Tortona, Via Novi 5, in Milan 9-14 April (and get a sneak peek of the new SYMFONISK range, of course).

About the SYMFONISK range

The SYMFONISK range includes the SYMFONISK table lamp with WiFi speaker and the SYMFONISK book-shelf with WiFi speaker. Both products are compatible with Sonos own product range and can be steered through the Sonos app.

SYMFONISK table lamp with WiFi speaker

With SYMFONISK table lamp with WiFi speaker, IKEA and Sonos have created a great sounding, great looking piece of furniture that blends into the home in a new way, making it easier to furnish with sound. SYMFONISK table lamp combines light and sound into one product in order to de-clutter the home with less devices and cords. The recommended sales price for the SYMFONISK table lamp speaker is €179.

SYMFONISK book-shelf with WiFi speaker

With the SYMFONISK book-shelf speaker customers will get a great connected multi-functional speaker at an affordable price. The book-shelf speaker has many great versatile ways to blend in to a home. It can be tucked away or on display. It takes 3 kg with the bracket. With the hooks it can be attached to almost any kitchen rail. Or, just place is vertically or horizontally. The recommended sales price for the SYMFONISK book-shelf speaker is €99.95.