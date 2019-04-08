Getting a new phone is great. Not so great is having to move all your stuff from your old phone. Fortunately, one lucky Android Police reader is about to get the best of both worlds. You can win a brand new Samsung Galaxy S10 plus a lifetime license to AnyTrans, which will make moving that data to the S10 a breeze.

AnyTrans has been doing data management for both Android and iOS for years. They are so proud of their Android Mover feature, which can take content from either iOS or Android and transfer to your new S10, that they're willing to give a reader a free S10 and let them try it out.

Of course, AnyTrans does much more than help you move your data from your old phone to your new one. It also gives you the ability to wirelessly manage your phone's data from a PC or Mac in a file manager format. You can transfer files to or from your PC/Mac as well. You can download AnyTrans for your device here.

Up for grabs in this giveaway is a 128GB Samsung Galaxy S10 in a color of the winner's choosing. You also will receive a free lifetime license to AnyTrans.

To enter, use the widget below. Winners must have a mailing address in the US. This giveaway will run until April 8th at 11:59pm Pacific Time.

AnyTrans Galaxy S10 Giveaway

