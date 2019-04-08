Chrome Remote Desktop is one of Google's lesser-known services, but it's still incredibly useful. It allows you to remotely control a computer from another computer, phone, or tablet — complete with audio support. The Android app just received its first update in around six months, but the main feature isn't working yet.

The only new change is a 'Resize desktop to fit' checkbox in the overflow menu. Many remote desktop applications have this functionality, which resizes the aspect ratio (and/or resolution) of the remote machine to match the client device. It's possible that Google hasn't updated the desktop server program to work with this feature yet, but either way, the switch does nothing right now.

The changelog also mentions "Added support for Android 9.0 Pie," though it worked just fine on Pie before. Chrome Remote Desktop v71 is still rolling out on the Play Store, so if you don't have it yet, you can download it from APKMirror.